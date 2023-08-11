South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 8,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 price target on South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

