SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 58,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

