Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.10 million-$41.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.60 million.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

