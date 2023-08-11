Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,412,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,710,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 19.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33.

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,106.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,999.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

