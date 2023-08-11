Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694,719. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

