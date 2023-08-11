SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Trading Down 15.1%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

