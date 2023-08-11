SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 1,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

