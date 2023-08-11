SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $260,825. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

