Smart Block Chain City Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $30,296.28 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

