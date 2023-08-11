Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.92 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.28 ($0.18). 6,116,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 1,485,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.47 ($0.18).

Siemens Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

