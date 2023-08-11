Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $193.48 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $193.48 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00282431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00775103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00533765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00121602 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,876,765,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,853,446,492 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

