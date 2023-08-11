Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $193.77 million and $3.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00283510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00777594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00534313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00121453 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,878,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,854,754,468 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

