Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Drops By 44.1%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 476.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Toromont Industries Company Profile

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $86.86 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

