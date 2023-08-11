Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 339.1%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 339.1% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TechnoPro Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 72,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,983. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.
About TechnoPro
