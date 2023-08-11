Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Drops By 45.5%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silver Spike Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silver Spike Investment

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.