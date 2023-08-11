Short Interest in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Declines By 44.4%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 148,800 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Millennium Group International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Millennium Group International stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92. Millennium Group International has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Get Millennium Group International alerts:

Millennium Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.