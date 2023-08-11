Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Increases By 742.6%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, an increase of 742.6% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FINX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.