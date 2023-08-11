Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Increases By 742.6%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, an increase of 742.6% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 98,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,216 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 222,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.