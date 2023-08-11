Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rises By 500.0%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. 8,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is currently -28.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on GIPR
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Income Properties
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.