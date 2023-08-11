Short Interest in First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Expands By 700.0%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FFMH stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

