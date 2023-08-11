Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Increases By 550.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNOPY traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. Dino Polska has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Featured Articles

