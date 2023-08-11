Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Increases By 852.9%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 852.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 58.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE CPTK opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

