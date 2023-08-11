Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 441.7%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 441.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $31.15 during trading on Friday. 567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Featured Stories

