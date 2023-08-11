Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $2.22 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 13,649.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.