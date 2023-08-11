Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,459,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.