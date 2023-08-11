Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.03 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 373,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 28.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 233,544 shares during the last quarter.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

