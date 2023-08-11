Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Issuer Direct worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ISDR traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

