Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,023 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,220. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 million, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

