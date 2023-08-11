Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,479. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

