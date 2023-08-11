Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $322,000 Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNWB. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp stock remained flat at $13.05 during trading hours on Friday. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,122. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

FNWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

