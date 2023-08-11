Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,069. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,797. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

