Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 40,437 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.31. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

