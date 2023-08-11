Sean C. Valashinas Sells 1,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SXI opened at $164.11 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

