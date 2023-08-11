SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Acquires 8,655 Shares

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00.

SeaChange International Trading Up 0.2 %

SeaChange International stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

