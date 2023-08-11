Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Seaboard Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SEB traded down $13.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,621.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,242.95. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.45.
Seaboard Company Profile
