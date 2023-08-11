SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 3.7%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 117,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 251,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDX
SDX Energy Trading Down 2.9 %
SDX Energy Company Profile
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SDX Energy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.