Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 535,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

