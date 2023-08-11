SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.33.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $228.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.07. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

