Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,701,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00.

IOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 1,582,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

