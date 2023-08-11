Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $287.43 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,733 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $287,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $466.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

