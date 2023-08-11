Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $128.05 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $128,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

