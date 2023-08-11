Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Booking worth $166,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,223.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,787.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,637.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

