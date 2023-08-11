Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $142,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $144.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

