Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,104 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of AutoZone worth $209,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,461.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,460.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,503.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

