Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) to Overweight

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. 103,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average of $223.15.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

