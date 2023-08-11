Royal Bank of Canada Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
