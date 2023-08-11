Royal Bank of Canada Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $97.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,523. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,626 shares of company stock worth $325,455 and have sold 28,591 shares worth $2,644,309. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

