Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$284.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYDGF stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $123.70 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average is $169.50.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

