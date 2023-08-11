Roundview Capital LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 2,248,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,124,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.