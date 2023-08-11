Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,410,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,924,129. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.