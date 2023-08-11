Roundview Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.22. 42,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $101.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

